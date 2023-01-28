Dorene Smith Reno, 89 of Wildwood, FL passed away, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 4, 1933, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to Milford LeRoy Smith and MaryAnn Isadora (Dora) Smith.

Dorene graduated from Wildwood High School in 1954 and shortly after began working at Bache Company in Leesburg and then Southeast Bank of Wildwood before retiring.

Dorene was passionate about sharing the love of the Lord with her family and others. She was a faithful servant to God and spent many hours dedicating her life to serving the Lord in her local church. Dorene was devoted to her family especially, her grandchildren and the many children that she took care of that called her Mama Reno.

Dorene joins her beloved husband Norval Eugene Reno, father and mother Milford and Dora Smith, brothers Roy and Mickey Smith, son in law Mike Hager and brother in law Andy Wright.

She is survived by her children Cindy Hager and Julie Quinn (Paul) both of Wildwood. Grandchildren Ashley Mails (Logan) of Jackson Wisconsin and Garrett Cumbie of Wildwood. Brother Larry W Smith (Polly) of Wildwood and sister Tammy Wright of Myrtle Beach South Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Monday, January 30,2023 at 11:00 at Banks,Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Wildwood with Pastor Carl Hart officiating. A livestream of the service will be available on the day of. The link is listed below.

https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/84060