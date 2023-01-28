Drug addiction fueled Villager’s multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart

A 58-year-old resident of The Villages has indicated his drug addiction has fueled multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart.

James Wallace of the Village of Rio Ponderosa is due to face a judge Monday morning in Sumter County in a probation violation hearing. He was being held this weekend without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after his transport back here from the Pinellas County Jail.

Wallace had been arrested last year in the theft of items from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He had convinced a woman to give him a ride to the store. She waited in the car and when Wallace returned, he encouraged her to drive away “quickly.” The woman, who was unaware he had stolen items from Walmart, drove a short distance before she ordered him out of the car. She cooperated with Sumter County sheriff’s deputies who were investigating the theft at Walmart.

When he was tracked down by deputies, Wallace admitted he stole the items because he is addicted to crack cocaine. He has a long list of theft convictions, including a shoplifting arrest at a Walmart in Pinellas County, as well as in Lake County, where he was arrested for shoplifting at the Leesburg Walmart. In addition, Wallace had been arrested at the Walmart in Summerfield after he stole four cases of beer, two bags of chips, four bungee cords and two tarps.

The Chicago native violated his probation by failing to follow through on a drug evaluation. He also violated his probation by leaving The Villages and going to Pinellas County.