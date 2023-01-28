Marlin Devoe Auen

Marlin (Dave) Devoe Auen, 95, of The Villages passed away Thursday, January 19 at Cornerstone Hospice care in the The Villages. Dave was born February 25, 1927 in Livermore, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Hazel Auen.

Dave served in the US Navy during World War II and recalled for the Korean War. He worked at Westinghouse in Mansfield, Ohio for 44 years as a welder. Dave lived in Mansfield until June, 1997 when he and Lorraine retired to Florida.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lorraine G. Auen. Dave is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (William) Stuart, granddaughter, Laura (Stephen) Leslie, grandson, Timothy (Melody) Stuart and great-grandsons, Nathan Leslie, Joseph Stuart and Andrew Stuart; sisters, Audrey Brinker, Judy Jobe, Arlene Barnhart, Doris Latham; brothers, Stan (Robin) Auen and Edgar (Dorothy) Auen; numerous nephews and nieces. Dave was preceded in death by his sisters, Alma Buttkevits, Joann Clawson and his brothers, Wayne Auen, Karl Auen, and Gene Auen.

Graveside services for family and Military services will be held at Florida National Cemetery on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 2pm.

The family requests In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Marlin’s name may be made to:

Buffalo Crossings (Donations)

3890 Woodridge Dr

The Villages, FL 3262

or

Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation

601 Casa Bella

The Villages, FL 32162