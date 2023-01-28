43.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 28, 2023
type here...

Marlin Devoe Auen

By Staff Report
Marlin Devoe Auen
Marlin Devoe Auen

Marlin (Dave) Devoe Auen, 95, of The Villages passed away Thursday, January 19 at Cornerstone Hospice care in the The Villages. Dave was born February 25, 1927 in Livermore, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Hazel Auen.

Dave served in the US Navy during World War II and recalled for the Korean War. He worked at Westinghouse in Mansfield, Ohio for 44 years as a welder. Dave lived in Mansfield until June, 1997 when he and Lorraine retired to Florida.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lorraine G. Auen. Dave is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (William) Stuart, granddaughter, Laura (Stephen) Leslie, grandson, Timothy (Melody) Stuart and great-grandsons, Nathan Leslie, Joseph Stuart and Andrew Stuart; sisters, Audrey Brinker, Judy Jobe, Arlene Barnhart, Doris Latham; brothers, Stan (Robin) Auen and Edgar (Dorothy) Auen; numerous nephews and nieces. Dave was preceded in death by his sisters, Alma Buttkevits, Joann Clawson and his brothers, Wayne Auen, Karl Auen, and Gene Auen.

Graveside services for family and Military services will be held at Florida National Cemetery on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 2pm.

The family requests In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Marlin’s name may be made to:

Buffalo Crossings (Donations)
3890 Woodridge Dr
The Villages, FL 3262
or
Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation
601 Casa Bella
The Villages, FL 32162

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Rule about inherited land causing siblings to fight

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, raises some concerns about inherited land.

Some seat saving at the square is OK

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident raises the issue of saving your seat at the square when you need to run to the restroom.

Wearing masks and getting mRNA injections do not prevent COVID-19 from spreading

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends that wearing masks and getting mRNA injections do not prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Saving seats at movie theater

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, follows up on a previous letter about seating at the Old Mill Playhouse.

Please be considerate with regard to chairs at the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident implores fellow residents to be considerate with regard to chairs at the squares.

Photos