Medicare and Rick Scott

To the Editor:

As a fiscally conservative Republican, I am amused at Rick Scott claiming Biden cut Medicare benefits by $280 million with the program that allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices with big pharma. You have to be smart enough to know that benefits medicare and its seniors at the expense of big pharma. Scott’s ambition is to cut medicare costs at the expense of seniors, big difference.

Scott’s track record with Medicare is that he led a health care company as CEO in the 90’s that defrauded Medicare of over a billion dollars. He was sent on his way from that company with a huge parachute that rewarded his criminal behavior. You can read the whole story at this link:

https://marketrealist.com/p/rick-scott-medicare-fraud-explained/

I hope seniors in Florida recognize that support for him endangers that safety net that medicare and social security provides for all seniors.

Hope the GOP can present a better candidate for senate in 2024 than this con man.

Donald Thiele

Village of Briar Meadow South