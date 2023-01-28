66.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Phillips Villas shuffleboard court closed through Wednesday

By Staff Report

The Phillips Villas shuffleboard court will be closed for maintenance through Wednesday, Feb. 1.

f you have any questions or need additional information, contact Mulberry Grove Recreation Center at (352) 259-6040.

