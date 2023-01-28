Setting the record straight about Holocaust remembrance event in The Villages

To the Editor:

A Holocaust remembrance event is being coordinated by myself, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. It is strictly a non-political event and is open to all Villages, but you must RSVP. See more information at this link.

There are several clubs from both sides of the aisle that decided to send out the information to their members, but they are not sponsoring the event. They were just helping promote the event.

If honoring the 12 million who were brutally killed in the Holocaust (6 million Jews and about 6 million others) is important to you, please RSVP ASAP to [email protected]. It would be our honor having you there. We might even pick you to honor with lighting a candle.

If you heard any information different than this, please ignore them as they are lies.

Ericka Yeger

Village of Fernandina