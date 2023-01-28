Villager to lose license in golf cart DUI after leaving Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after climbing into a golf cart after leaving the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing.

Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing his license for six months, he has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

He was driving a blue golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 8 when he was spotted in the roundabout on Morse Boulevard between County Road 466 and the Lake Sumter bridge, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not permitted in that roundabout or on that roadway.

Foist said he was “lost” and trying to navigate using Google maps. He said he had been at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille. He also said he was “trying to find a girl’s house to ‘meet up’ when he got lost,” the report said. The deputy detected the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Foist, who had bloodshot eyes. Foist claimed he was “completely sober.” He took part in field sobriety exercises, but showed “multiple indicators of impairment.” A large Polar Pop beverage cup was in the golf cart. The Polar Pop cup had a 12-ounce can of Bud Light tucked inside. The can was three-quarters empty and still “cold to the touch.”

Foist refused to provide a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2012 in Indiana.