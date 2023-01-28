Webster to chair subcommittee on Coast Guard and maritime transportation  

Congressman Daniel Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives, will serve as chair of the subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation for the 118th Congress.

“I am confident we can balance protecting U.S. waters, seas, access to fishing and energy exploration, while ensuring our Coast Guard have the resources they need. I look forward to working with my colleagues to develop and pass legislation that saves taxpayer money, protects communities across the United States, boosts our resilience, and strengthens our economy,” Webster said.

The appointment of Webster to head the subcommittee was announced by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves.

“Our subcommittee chairs bring to the table a broad array of talent, proven leadership capabilities, and legislative expertise,” said Graves. “This is an effective team of returning leaders, as well as two new lead Republicans to bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the Committee’s important work. This will be a busy Congress for T&I, and these chairs are all ready to get to work in our newfound Republican majority to ensure a stronger, safer, and more efficient transportation and infrastructure network for our country.”