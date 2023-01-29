Edward Karl Pfaehler passed away after a brief illness on January 26, 2023. Ed was born in 1938 in Huntingdon Valley Pennsylvania. He was the son of Herman Gottlieb Pfaehler and Emma Pfaehler (Fund).

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Pfaehler (Young) and his daughter, Joanie Corson, her husband, John, as well as his grandchildren, Jonathan (Kristin) Corson, Darren (Chelsea) Corson and Brooke Corson. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Violet, Everett and Brielle Corson. He was predeceased by his brother, Herman Kurt Pfaehler.

Ed was a graduate of Lower Moreland High school where he was a member of the football and track teams. His nickname was ‘fast Eddy.’ After high school, he enlisted in the Army where he was trained as a sharp-shooter. He won numerous awards for his marksmanship. In the Army, he also participated in the grooming of the ski slopes for the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Olympics. After his service in the Army, Ed attended Temple University where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked as an independent contractor /piping designer for such companies as Air Products, Rohm and Haas and Conoco/ Sunoco. Ed was 32nd degree Mason and Master of the Quaker City Lodge #724. He also served as a church elder of Fellowship Chapel in Southampton PA, was a member of the church choir, and was president of the church synod in Liberty Corner NJ.

Always an animal lover, Ed and his wife, Joan purchased 10 acres in Horsham PA to start a ‘gentleman’s farm’ where they raised mostly sheep, a few pigs, geese, and many cats and dogs. He and Joan spent their summers in Cape May New Jersey and eventually relocated to the Villages, Florida after retiring.

Ed and Joan spent 15 years in the Villages and enjoyed playing golf. They belonged to a number of clubs and organizations and made many wonderful friends while living there.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Ed’s family requests that a donation be made in his name to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road

Kanab, Utah 84741-5000. Or: [email protected]