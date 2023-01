To the Editor:

Are you uninformed or just plain stupid?

It is well beyond any rational doubt that vaccines and masks reduce the spread of COVID, as well as the severity of the disease if you do become infected.

Regardless of your mental condition it is irresponsible and perhaps deadly to spread this nonsense to the residents of America’s friendliest home town. We certainly don’t wish to be known as America’s most COVID infected hometown.

David Doolittle

Village of Pennecamp