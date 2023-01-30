Driver of U-Haul arrested after spotted behind Sportsman’s Warehouse

The driver of a U-Haul was arrested after he was spotted behind Sportsman’s Warehouse.

The U-Haul with Arizona license plates was spotted shortly before midnight on Saturday behind the store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. As the U-Haul was leaving the shopping plaza, the driver ran a stop sign and a traffic stop was initiated.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Jovan Zane Rhem of Ocala and he admitted his driver’s license has been suspended. A computer check revealed Rhem has had numerous suspensions dating back to 2007.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.