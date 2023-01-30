82.4 F
The Villages
Monday, January 30, 2023
DUI suspect arrested after bartender reports his erratic driving

By Staff Report
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a bartender reported his erratic driving near Dani’s Sports Bar on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

A bartender and other witnesses said a white 2023 BMW had been driving around and “doing doughnuts” in the parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was identified as 56-year-old David Maurice Smith of Wildwood, who appeared to be “highly intoxicated.” He became “confrontational” with deputies who responded to the scene.

He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises, but the native of Ireland provided breath samples that registered .147 and .148 blood alcohol content. He used vulgar language toward the female deputy who transported him to the Sumter County Detention Center. He also refused to sign a citation.

Smith was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to sign a citation. He was booked at the jail on $2,100 bond.

