For under $100, warm up this winter with the FARA heater

As we all know, it helps to be prepared for what Mother Nature has in store, especially with the unpredictable winter that we’ve been experiencing. Even if the weather is just a little inclement, it’s better to not fall asleep thinking about what can go wrong. Instead, you can think cozy thoughts with this handy heater!

There’s no need to sacrifice your well-being or warmth this winter, no matter how unusual or cold the weather is. Allow us to introduce the Classic Heater by FARA. Not only does this heater look amazing wherever you place it, but it’s also great for providing coziness and peace of mind when bad weather hits. It also happens to come at a great price of $99.

You’d be hard pressed to find a space heater with such a beautiful, modern design. With its minimalist design, you can put it in any room in your home and match your decor, all the while warming yourself up. It’s compact and has a hidden handle as well, so you can bring this heater anywhere easily.

This heater uses a ceramic heating element to deliver fast and silent warmth to any room you need it in. Boasting a 1200W heating capacity, it has more than enough power to heat up to 215 square feet of space. There’s also an 800W low power mode, which allows for more steady heat for prolonged use and especially lower energy consumption.

One of the best parts about this heater is that it was designed with safety in mind. It’s constructed with fire-retardant materials, overheat protection, and includes tip-over protection so that you can use this knowing your security is guaranteed.

Keep cold weather at bay and stay cozy this winter. Get the FARA Classic Heater is currently on sale for only $99.

