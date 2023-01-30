82.4 F
The Villages
Monday, January 30, 2023
No sympathy for homeless woman stealing food?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

After reading a recent article https://www.villages-news.com/2023/01/27/homeless-woman-arrested-in-theft-of-food-from-wawa-in-lady-lake/ I have some questions. Was this woman arrested on a felony charge for stealing food from a Wawa or did she steal something more valuable? Also as a member of the local community I must ask what can we do as as responsible citizens to help those who are homeless, who are hungry, who have few options for survival? There is a homeless problem in our local area and it is very obvious when you drive around. I am not clear what that lady did to deserve a felony charge but my heart breaks for a human being who has to steal food in a community that claims to be so friendly. What can we do to bridge this wealth gap and help the needy in our surrounding communities?

Paula Bailey
Summerfield

 

Photos