Paul Earl Rishell Jr., 48, of Summerfield, Florida passed away at home on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He leaves behind a loving wife, Heidi Rishell, of Summerfield, FL, two sons, Brady Bolesta and Donovan Rishell, both of Summerfield, FL. He leaves behind 2 grandchildren, 5 siblings and many nieces and nephews. Paul was a hard worker over the years with a sense of humor to make you smile.

He was a Jack of all trades and helped anyone in need. He took apart anything and put it back together brand new. Paul was a very loving husband, son, father, uncle and brother. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Rishell Sr., his mother, Janice Rishell and one brother, Joel.

Paul will be missed by many. We Love you to the moon and back!