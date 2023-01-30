Village of Bonnybrook resident arrested in theft of merchandise from Walmart

A Village of Bonnybrook resident has been arrested in the theft of merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Christine Louise Miller, 71, entered the store at about 5 p.m. Saturday and proceeded with merchandise through the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She scanned some items, but did not scan or pay for $93 worth of items. She was stopped by store personnel when she attempted to leave, the report said.

The Philadelphia native was arrested on a charge of theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.