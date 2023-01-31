77-year-old man arrested after altercation sparked by insult of his wife

A 77-year-old man was arrested after altercation was sparked by an insult of his wife.

William Person Floyd of Leesburg was arrested after the altercation at about 9 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Mason Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the location to serve civil paperwork when Floyd warned the deputy that “a crime of violence” was about to occur. Floyd walked toward another man, despite the deputy’s warning to stop his approach. However, Floyd used his hands to shove the other man in the chest.

Floyd told the deputy the other man had called his wife an insulting name. Floyd said he wanted to “fight” the other man.

Wildwood police were summoned to the scene and they arrested Floyd on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.