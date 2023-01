Motorists are being urged to avoid Avenida Central behind La Plaza Grande shopping plaza in The Villages due to emergency work which has created a muddy mess.

Crews from Jacobs were on site early Tuesday morning repairing what was said to be an eight-inch water main break.

Traffic on Avenida Central, between Rio Grande Avenue and Oak Meadows Lane, was passable, with workers letting cars through on a single, muddy lane of traffic.