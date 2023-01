Gospel singer Joshua McVey will kick off the 2023 Seeds of Hope campaign will a concert set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Oxford Assembly of God on U.S. 301.

Admission is non-perishable food items and/or a monetary donation to benefit the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and the Wildwood Food Pantry.

Visit seedsofhope-wildwood.com to see the full schedule of concerts and events as well as a list of food donation sites.

For more information call Kathy Peters at (860) 919-9030.