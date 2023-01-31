Lidia Filippino Dukes, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on January 28, 2023 with her family by her side. Lidia was born on July 27, 1926, in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Quinto and Alvira Filippini.

She was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness and loved attending services with her friends. Lidia was a beautiful loving mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Anthony Rizzo and Winburn Dukes. She is survived by her children Michael (Barb) Dukes, Jeannie (Terry) Stanage, Winburn (Renee) Dukes, Joseph Rizzo and many grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.