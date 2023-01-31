Mark Stephen Doggett

75.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
By Staff Report
Mark Stephen “Steve” Doggett passed in peace at the age of 66 on January 27th, 2023.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jim and Anee Marie Brown.

He was a dear friend and loving husband of Stacia Doggett. Loving father and stepfather of Ray Moses (Dawn), Stephen Doggett (Carolyn) and Grant Doggett. “Diddy” was the proud grandfather of Raelynn and Randy Moses and James and Julia Doggett. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Steve dedicated over 40 years of service to Sumter County Schools as a teacher, administrator, and a coach. Steve was devoted to his family and so loved his many friends and former student athletes.

He will be missed tremendously.

A celebration of his life/remembrance will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023, in the Gymnasium at Wildwood Middle High School 700 Huey St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

