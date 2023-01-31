Speeding Villager arrested when caught driving unregistered BMW

A resident of the The Villages was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of an unregistered BWM.

Danon James Slinkard, 46, who lives at 874 Canebrake Court in the Village of Lynnhaven, was driving the black 2012 BMW at a speed of 49 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone at about 2 p.m. Monday in the area of County Road 462 and County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check of the license plate showed the vehicle was not registered.

A criminal history check revealed that Slinkad had failed to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence from 2019 in Sumter County.

The Flint, Mich. native was arrested on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. He was also given a verbal warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.