Tammy Jo Wheeler, 60, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born March 16, 1962 in Orlando, FL.

Tammy loved to travel to the North Carolina Mountains and she loved to go on cruise ships. She also enjoyed watching football especially her Gators!

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dixie Lorena (nee Roman) Ruzzo.

She is survived by her father, Elviro Ruzzo; son, William D. Wheeler; brothers: Dennis (Shirley) Wheeler and Chuck Wheeler; sister, Anita (Michael) Schmidt; nephew, Jason (Angie) Wheeler; and niece, Kali (Marcus) Reynolds.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home.

There will be a celebration of life memorial service 11:00 am Thursday, February 2nd at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.