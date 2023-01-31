Villager living in $1 million home arrested in multiple shoplifting incidents

A Villager living in a $1 million home has been arrested in multiple shoplifting incidents at Publix.

Paul Heath, 66, who lives at 3638 Enterprise Drive, is facing multiple charges of misdemeanor theft following his arrest Monday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Arrest reports indicate that the Birmingham, England native made multiple trips to the Publix grocery store at Colony Plaza. He was caught on surveillance selecting merchandise and then walking to another section of the store where he would conceal the merchandise in a bag or by some other means. He would leave the store without paying for the items. His actions were captured on video surveillance.

A store employee eventually got a photograph of the license plate of the vehicle which Heath had been driving. A deputy ran the license plate and located Heath’s driver’s license photo. His photo matched the person in the surveillance.

Heath’s address is located in the expensive Hyde Park section of the Village of Charlotte. The home was purchased in 2021 for $1.15 million by a woman with a Pacific Grove, Calif. mailing address.

Heath is facing multiple charges of theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.