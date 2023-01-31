81.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
type here...

We need lower income projects for our labor workers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Fortunately, The Villages is not a political governing system. I’m really amazed that some people who think that they can tell us not to build lower income projects. Where do you think all the labor comes from that serves you in restaurants or fixes your electrical outlet or mow your lawns. Do you really want these people to drive 60 minutes to get to you? You don’t believe in people having schools for their children or libraries either when everything is for yourself? Really you are the most stuck-up person I have ever read about. The best of society is to have a mixed society. If you’re not a millionaire please move out of The Villages. Ha, ha, Ha. Do you get my joke?

Jules Rosen
Osceola

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No sympathy for homeless woman stealing food?

A Summerfield reader, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if anyone has any sympathy for a woman arrested for stealing food from a local Wawa.

Where does Gov. DeSantis stand on Medicare and Social Security?

A Village of St. Charles resident wonders where Gov. Ron DeSantis, a former member of Congress, stands on Social Security and Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Answers needed for affordable housing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Big Bend reader contends that answers are needed for affordable housing.

Officials must take common sense approach to affordable housing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident weighs in on the idea of affordable housing.

Response to Robert Moore’s letter about COVID-19

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers a response to a fellow Villager’s previous Letter to the Editor about COVID-19.

Photos