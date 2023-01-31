We need lower income projects for our labor workers

To the Editor:

Fortunately, The Villages is not a political governing system. I’m really amazed that some people who think that they can tell us not to build lower income projects. Where do you think all the labor comes from that serves you in restaurants or fixes your electrical outlet or mow your lawns. Do you really want these people to drive 60 minutes to get to you? You don’t believe in people having schools for their children or libraries either when everything is for yourself? Really you are the most stuck-up person I have ever read about. The best of society is to have a mixed society. If you’re not a millionaire please move out of The Villages. Ha, ha, Ha. Do you get my joke?

Jules Rosen

Osceola