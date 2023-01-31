We shouldn’t have to show IDs at the square

To the Editor:
I live in Sumter County. Sumter County pays for the entertainment on the square. We should all be allowed to take part in what our county pays. The Villages has taken most of our county.
Michele Wilson
Sumter County
