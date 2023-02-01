Golfer’s life could have been saved if AED was available

To the Editor:

I had a situation arise whilst at Cane Garden Country Club where I had to give a fellow golfer CPR after he collapsed. He did come round and his only concern was he might miss his tee time. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, but unfortunately passed away later in the day. Whilst giving CPR, I asked another golfer to run to the Pro Shop and get their AED. In addition, asked servers from the restaurant to get theirs. None available!

Neither Pro Shop nor Restaurant had one!

Not sure if this is Villages wide policy, but….. be aware.

Alan Perkins

Village of Amelia