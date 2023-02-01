Send your sweetie these gorgeous preserved roses on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means you’ve got to start thinking about something unique to gift to that special someone. And while sending them run-of-the-mill flowers from the grocery store is better than nothing, perhaps this year you ought to kick things up a notch.

Before you shrug off the idea of buying specialty flowers this Valentine’s Day due to the holiday’s notoriously high price tags, you may want to consider these stunning preserved roses from Chounette. This set of 3, also known as the La Charmante trio, costs just $29.99, and could save you the time and money you’d typically spend at the florist. Whether you gift all 3 to your one and only, dish them out to friends and family, or keep them all for yourself, this is definitely a Valentine’s Day gift to remember.

Chounette’s La Charmante roses are truly special. This particular preserved rose is of incredible quality and comes in a white hue, pleasing to just about anyone’s eye. And, unlike a typical bouquet of roses, these petite preserved roses are individually packed in a chic black box, making them an ideal decoration piece for a desk, nightstand, countertop, or anywhere else.

A product of the well-known Chounette Bouquet de Fleurs, a flower company that specializes in unique, high-end roses, these preserved roses are sure to be a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved ones (or even yourself), as not only are they beautiful, but flowers are proven to boost moods. After all, the word ‘Chounette’ is used to express love and affection in French, which is the exact sentiment you want to share on a holiday like Valentine’s Day.

These preserved roses can be delivered anywhere in the continental U.S. (Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico excluded), and are sure to bring a smile on anyone’s face. Important note: Upon purchase, customers will receive a digital voucher. This code must be redeemed on Chounette’s website in order for your flowers to ship.

Make your loved one (and yourself) feel special this Valentine’s Day with a floral gift that can last forever. Get this set of 3 Chounette La Charmante Preserved Roses now for just $29.99. This deal ends February 6 at 11:59 PM Pacific, so act fast.

Chounette La Charmante Preserved Rose Set of 3 – $29.99

