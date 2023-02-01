Sumter County detectives arrest 69-year-old on child porn charges

Detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Tuesday morning at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park in Bushnell, leading to the arrest of a suspect on child pornography charges.

Detectives assigned to child exploitation investigations and who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force received information that an individual residing at the mobile home park was uploading child pornography, most of which depicted children under the age of 10. After several months of investigation, probable cause was developed to obtain the search warrant.

David Ramsey, 69, was arrested and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. Ramsey is charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges may be filed in this case.

Ramsey was being held on $380,000 bond.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352‐793‐2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1‐800‐423‐TIPS (8477).