Wildwood students excel at American Legion Oratorical Contest

Members of the Wildwood Middle High School debate team excelled recently at the American Legion Tri-City Post 18 Oratorical Contest.

Amandalesly Miranda got first place, Esly Villeda Castillo got second place and Jaden Brooks got third place.

This contest is an academic speaking challenge that teaches the ability to think and speak clearly, the history of our nation’s laws, and develop deeper knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution among high school students.

There are two speaking rounds in the competition. The first round is where competitors make a speech regarding some aspect of the U.S. Constitution, with some emphasis on the duties and obligations of citizens. Speeches are eight to 10 minutes long. The second round is three- to five-minute speeches on an assigned topic regarding amendments to the Constitution.

Miranda will advance to the area competition.

“I’m nervous but excited about the next round of my competition,” she said.