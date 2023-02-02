80.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Bradenton Recreation Center and family pool will be closed

By Staff Report

The Bradenton Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Monday, Feb. 6.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bradenton Recreation a (352) 674-8380.

