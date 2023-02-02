Fruitland Park man who failed to buckle up arrested with cocaine

A Fruitland Park man who failed to buckle up was arrested after cocaine was found in his car.

Tommy Zenker, 43, was pulled over at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fruitland Park Trailers on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A substance which tested positive for cocaine was found in the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia. The Michigan native had a woman in the car with him and he told police she had no knowledge of the cocaine found in the vehicle.

Zenker was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

He had been arrested in 2021 at a restaurant in The Villages.