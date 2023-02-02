Man sentenced to prison after found with child porn at mother’s home in The Villages

A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he was found with child pornography on his computer at his mother’s home in The Villages.

Kevin Paul Clark, 30, was sentenced this week in Lake County Court to five years in state prison.

He was arrested Dec. 3, 2020 at his mother’s home on Privett Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge. She is no longer living there. Clark’s last reported address was 1219 San Bernadino Way in The Villages.

A tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading images depicting the sexual exploitation of a child. The Internet Protocol address was traced to the CenturyLink account at the home in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages.

A female FDLE agent led the investigation, arriving at the home and making contact with Clark, who said he had been residing at the home since Sept. 16, 2020. He said he was on reserve status with the U.S. Air Force. The New York native admitted he “just happened to come across” digital images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children, according to the arrest report from FDLE. He denied uploading images.

A forensic preview of Clark’s phone and computer turned up 17 child pornography files. The images included girls ranging in age from 8 to 12.