Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting

A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting.

Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft.

Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to an arrest report. The daughter-in-law began discovering the cash was missing from her home, dating back to this past October. It added up to $6,000.

The daughter-in-law checked her internal security camera footage and found images of Clifford searching through dresser drawers, a closet, a nightstand and a purse, obviously looking for money.

Clifford was arrested at her home. She told deputies she had already hired a lawyer.

She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.