With deep sadness and heartbreaking sorrow we share with you that Richard James Barrett, formerly of Newton, MA left us on January 15, 2023 at the age of 78.

“Rick” was born on November 5, 1944 to John & Violet (Penny) Barrett. He married Joan (Hill) Barrett in 1993, residing in Auburn, ME, Burlington, MA, Ten Mile, TN and more recently in Summerfield, FL.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Mary Lee and husband “Rutch” Kendall, brother John, & beloved nephew Robert Kendall Jr. He leaves Joan, his loving wife of 30 years, 5 adoring children, Deana (Steve) McDonough, Pennie (Mike) Nylander, Richard “Rick” Jr. (Julie), Brendan (Megan), Stepson Scott (Becky) Hill, brother Martin (Donna) Barrett Sr. , sisters-in-law Betty Barrett, and Debbie Barrett. He was a loving uncle to 13 nieces and nephews in MA, ME, and the country of Georgia.

He will be missed and remembered by his 12 grandchildren, Elisa, Matthew, Emily, Christina, Beck, Brooke, Tanner, Brynn, Callan, D.J., Connor, Payton, and 1 great-grandson, Skyler. He is mourned and greatly missed by his companion and support animal, Pennie, his Rescued Basset Hound, by his side 24/7, and several cousins including Maureen and Daniel O’Brien of The Villages, FL and Charlotte O’Donnell of CT.

Rick graduated from Our Ladies Catholic High School in Newton, MA in 1962 and furthered his education in Engineering at Northeastern in MA, where he resided on Eddy Street in Newton with his family. Rick was last employed as a Building Plans Examiner with Marion County, FL and retired in 2007. He owned his own Home Builders Company for several years in MA, as a Project Superintendent for Hallamore Co. & Ciambro Corp. In ME, as School Dept. Bldg. and Grounds Director in Auburn, ME from 1992 to 1997, and in Reading, and Concord-Carlisle School Depts., MA until 2005.

Rick Barrett was a wonderful husband, hard worker, genuine long-time friend to Paul Daley, proud of his Irish descent, and dedicated father to all his children. His passion was tinkering and showing his antique cars, 1978 El Camino Black Knight, 1978 Mercedes Convertible, and 1936 Ford Tudor at Tennessee and many Florida car shows. He enjoyed playing golf with his wife and brother-in-law Tony Kelly as members of the Poland Spring, ME Country Club, always first on the tee at 6:00 a.m.

Per Rick’s wishes, a Mass in his name or donation to the Florida Suncoast Basset Rescue. Cremation by All Faiths Cremation, Fruitland Park, FL.