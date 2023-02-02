Suspect who claimed she stole car in The Villages admits she needs help with drugs

A woman who claimed she stole a car in The Villages admitted to law enforcement she has a problem with drugs.

Darishia Elaine Whitfield, 26, of Summerfield, was traveling with friends in a black 2013 Chevy Equinox on Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when the vehicle was pulled over after it had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Whitfield claimed she found the unlocked vehicle parked at a business in The Villages. She said the keys were in the car. She claimed she intended to take the vehicle back.

A search of Whitfield’s pink handbag turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Whitfield said she “does not smoke methamphetamine often” and her drug of choice has been fentanyl. She said she “would like help getting off drugs because she is fearful the drugs will lead to her death,” the arresting deputy wrote in the report.

Whitfield is also a suspect in the theft of items days earlier at the Ace Hardware in Weirsdale. She was caught on surveillance putting $92 worth of merchandise in her handbag, including two door locks, a can of glow-in-the-dark spray paint, dish soap and Clorox wipes. During Wednesday’s arrest, Whitfield admitted she was the woman caught on video at Ace Hardware.

She was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, retail theft, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $11,500 bond.

Whitfield was arrested in 2019 at the Publix grocery store at Belleview Commons.