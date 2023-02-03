Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages

To the Editor:

Suggest that this would be very helpful in The Villages, seeing that we have no police:

WISCONSIN – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is again proposing to give Milwaukee officials the power to install automated speed cameras in an effort to combat a scourge of reckless driving, but the bill faces opposition from a key legislator who says the city needs more police officers on patrol, not cameras.

The speed limit signs posted in The Villages are nothing more than suggestions without real enforcement. What do you think? That also includes golf carts that have been adjusted to exceed the manufacturers recommendations for safety purposes by ill-thinking owners.

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles