56.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 3, 2023
type here...

Handyman who works in The Villages arrested in brawl over Fruity Pebbles

By Staff Report
Joshua Lee Poole
Joshua Lee Poole

A handyman who works in The Villages was arrested in a brawl over Fruity Pebbles.

Joshua Lee Poole, 44, was arrested on two counts of battery following the altercation Tuesday night at the San Pedro Villas in the Village of Rio Grande, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The handyman, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, was eating the breakfast cereal, which belonged to the other two residents of the home. Poole began to choke the other man before putting him into a headlock. A woman tried to break it up, but Poole pushed her away with his free hand.

Poole dragged the man through the rest of the house, threw him into a wall and pinned him to the ground. While he was pinned, Poole struck the man in his right eye with his elbow.

Poole was arrested on a felony charge of battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We can thank Gov. DeSantis for higher insurance rates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident who recently received news of an increase in his insurance, says we can thank Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident points to the use of cameras in Wisconsin to help rein in speeders and reckless drivers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is paradise compared to the real world

A longtime resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, says this place is still paradise when compared to the rest of the world

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the need for the Medical aid in dying law. She shares her own difficult story.

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

A Village of Bonita resident contends that IDs should not be required at the town squares. She raises a question about who pays for the entertainment at the squares.

Photos