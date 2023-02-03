Handyman who works in The Villages arrested in brawl over Fruity Pebbles

A handyman who works in The Villages was arrested in a brawl over Fruity Pebbles.

Joshua Lee Poole, 44, was arrested on two counts of battery following the altercation Tuesday night at the San Pedro Villas in the Village of Rio Grande, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The handyman, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, was eating the breakfast cereal, which belonged to the other two residents of the home. Poole began to choke the other man before putting him into a headlock. A woman tried to break it up, but Poole pushed her away with his free hand.

Poole dragged the man through the rest of the house, threw him into a wall and pinned him to the ground. While he was pinned, Poole struck the man in his right eye with his elbow.

Poole was arrested on a felony charge of battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.