A ribbon-cutting has been announced for the newly renovated Mire Mesa Executive Golf Course.

The ribbon-cutting is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 15. Tee times will start at 11 a.m. that day. Residents can begin booking tee times on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at (352) 753-4653.

There will be limited parking for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Golf carts are encouraged.

The $564,747 renovation project was funded by the Amenity Authority Committee.