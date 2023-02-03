75.5 F
The Villages
Friday, February 3, 2023
Ronald Richard Bates

By Staff Report

Ronald Richard Bates, 69, of Summerfield, passed away January 29, 2023.

Ronald was preceded in death by his father Francis R. Bates and wife Charlene.
Survived by his mother, Angelina of Summerfield, FL; Brother, Joe and his beautiful lady, Sue Parker of Summerfield, FL.; Sister and brother-in-law Laura and Austin Cushing of Kansas City Missouri; several nieces and nephews and their children.

Service will be held at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11 A.M. Burial at Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park, Florida will be at a later time.

