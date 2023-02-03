Speeding driver arrested with felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301

A speeding driver was arrested with a felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301.

Naudya Lu Parmelee, 21, of Ocala, was driving a black 2017 Chrysler at 10:20 p.m. Thursday southbound on U.S. 301 in Oxford when she was caught on radar traveling at 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the odor of fresh marijuana was detected. A marijuana cigarette in brown rolling paper was spotted in the middle console ashtray. There was also an orange pipe smoking apparatus in the middle console along with four vape cartridges and a gold-colored liquid in a blue handbagole. A glass jar which contained 24.1 grams of marijuana was also found in the vehicle. The marijuana cigarettes, blunts in a red pouch and marijuana found in grinders added another 8 grams to the total in Parmelee’s possession, the report said.

Parmelee was arrested on felony counts of drug possession and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.