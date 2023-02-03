57 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 3, 2023
type here...

Speeding driver arrested with felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301

By Meta Minton
Naudya Lu Parmelee
Naudya Lu Parmelee

A speeding driver was arrested with a felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301.

Naudya Lu Parmelee, 21, of Ocala, was driving a black 2017 Chrysler at 10:20 p.m. Thursday southbound on U.S. 301 in Oxford when she was caught on radar traveling at 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the odor of fresh marijuana was detected. A marijuana cigarette in brown rolling paper was spotted in the middle console ashtray. There was also an orange pipe smoking apparatus in the middle console along with four vape cartridges and a gold-colored liquid in a blue handbagole. A glass jar which contained 24.1 grams of marijuana was also found in the vehicle. The marijuana cigarettes, blunts in a red pouch and marijuana found in grinders added another 8 grams to the total in Parmelee’s possession, the report said.

Parmelee was arrested on felony counts of drug possession and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We can thank Gov. DeSantis for higher insurance rates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident who recently received news of an increase in his insurance, says we can thank Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident points to the use of cameras in Wisconsin to help rein in speeders and reckless drivers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is paradise compared to the real world

A longtime resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, says this place is still paradise when compared to the rest of the world

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the need for the Medical aid in dying law. She shares her own difficult story.

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

A Village of Bonita resident contends that IDs should not be required at the town squares. She raises a question about who pays for the entertainment at the squares.

Photos