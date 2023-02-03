VHA offers opportunity for residents to learn about golf cart safety

The Villages Homeowners Advocates will offer an upcoming clinic for residents to learn about golf cart safety.
The clinic will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
The VHA has been doing a tremendous services for years by offering these clinics. If you’re fairly new to The Villages, you can benefit from this clinic. If you have been here for a long time, it’s an opportunity for you to brush up on your skills and knowledge of the laws.
Topics covered will include:
- Not a Toy
- Golf Cars & LSV
- Golf Cars vs. Others
- Tunnels
- Intersections
- Passing & Road Crossings
- Bridges
- Turns
- Circles (Roundabouts)
- Parallel Parking
- Pulling into a Parking Space
- Sharing Parking with Cars
- No Parking Zones
- Insurance
- Legal concerns
- Maintenance
Learn more about the VHA by visiting https://www.thevha.net/