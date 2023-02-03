75.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 3, 2023
type here...

VHA offers opportunity for residents to learn about golf cart safety

By Villages-News Editorial

The Villages Homeowners Advocates will offer an upcoming clinic for residents to learn about golf cart safety.

The clinic will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

The VHA has been doing a tremendous services for years by offering these clinics. If you’re fairly new to The Villages, you can benefit from this clinic. If you have been here for a long time, it’s an opportunity for you to brush up on your skills and knowledge of the laws.

Topics covered will include:

  • Not a Toy
  • Golf Cars & LSV
  • Golf Cars vs. Others
  • Tunnels
  • Intersections
  • Passing & Road Crossings
  • Bridges
  • Turns
  • Circles (Roundabouts)
  • Parallel Parking
  • Pulling into a Parking Space
  • Sharing Parking with Cars
  • No Parking Zones
  • Insurance
  • Legal concerns
  • Maintenance

Learn more about the VHA by visiting https://www.thevha.net/

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the need for the Medical aid in dying law. She shares her own difficult story.

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

A Village of Bonita resident contends that IDs should not be required at the town squares. She raises a question about who pays for the entertainment at the squares.

Villager’s beer stolen at the square

A Village of Bradford resident describes the theft of his beer at town square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Was Oren Miller’s punishment appropriate?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident weighs in on the sentencing hearing this week for former Sumter Commissioner Oren Miller.

Golfer’s life could have been saved if AED was available

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an incident in which a golfer collapsed at a country club and no AED was available.

Photos