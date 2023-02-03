VHA offers opportunity for residents to learn about golf cart safety

The Villages Homeowners Advocates will offer an upcoming clinic for residents to learn about golf cart safety.

The clinic will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

The VHA has been doing a tremendous services for years by offering these clinics. If you’re fairly new to The Villages, you can benefit from this clinic. If you have been here for a long time, it’s an opportunity for you to brush up on your skills and knowledge of the laws.

Topics covered will include:

Not a Toy

Golf Cars & LSV

Golf Cars vs. Others

Tunnels

Intersections

Passing & Road Crossings

Bridges

Turns

Circles (Roundabouts)

Parallel Parking

Pulling into a Parking Space

Sharing Parking with Cars

No Parking Zones

Insurance

Legal concerns

Maintenance

Learn more about the VHA by visiting https://www.thevha.net/