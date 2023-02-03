Villager completes nearly impossible feat with two consecutive holes-in-one

A Villager completed a nearly impossible feat with two consecutive par 3 holes-in-one.

Bob McCoy of Buttonwood Heights was golfing Jan. 24 at Mallory Hill Country Club when he scored two aces in the same round of golf.

The first one was on Hole #7 (last par 3 on the Virginia course). It was 120 yards with a 9-iron.

The second hole-in-one came five holes later on Amelia #3 (first par 3 on the second nine). It was 130 yards with an 8-iron.

“I know there have been a few cases in the United States where some people had two holes in one during the same round, but never consecutive,” McCoy said. “The Florida Golf Association says they have never heard of this.”

The National Hole In One Association says the odds are 1 in 67 million.