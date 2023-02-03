57 F
Friday, February 3, 2023
We can thank Gov. DeSantis for higher insurance rates

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Thank you, Gov. DeSantis,
My car insurance has increased by 50 percent thanks to your bailing out your buddies in the insurance industry. A $600-a-year increase with no change in my vehicle, driving habits or violations.
When I inquired why, they (USAA) said the bill you signed allows them to increase our premiums by 50 percent because they are losing money.
Well, now as a senior on a fixed income, I am losing money. What are you going to do for me, even though I am not in a position to wine and dine the Tallahassee crowd for favors?

Larry Evans
Village of Mallory Square

 

