Saturday, February 4, 2023
Irresistible dogs would love to find a new home this Valentine’s season

By Staff Report

What better way to warm your heart than by having a loving pet or pets in your home? With Valentine’s Day approaching, Sumter County Animal Services is having a “Will You Be My Paw-entine” adoption and fostering event through Feb. 14.

Whether you’re ready to adopt now or want to test the waters by fostering a dog, Sumter County Animal Services has plenty of dogs available that need a good home. There are nearly 100 dogs ready for their forever home – they have been vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and are currently on heartworm and flea prevention medication.

Some of the dogs available for adoption or fostering include Sierra, a yellow lab retriever that wants to be your faithful companion. Butch is a senior dog that loves to watch cowboy westerns on TV. Muddy Buddy is an adult male looking for his faithful buddy. Huckleberry is an adult American Staffordshire terrier that loves to play. There are dozens more just waiting for the perfect match this Valentine’s Day.

Hallie
Hallie
Butch
Butch
Boone
Boone

There is no cost to adopt from Sumter County Animal Services. If interested in adopting or fostering a dog, please contact Sumter County Animal Services at 352-689-4400 or by visiting at 819 CR 529, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538. You also can fill out an application at the links below:

https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt

https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster

