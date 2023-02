To the Editor:

I too found myself in the same situation. My younger brother had been transferred to a hospice care facility. He had been battling several different forms of cancer for several years. Once it spread to his brain and bones he suffered horrible intolerable pain. He begged me to please shoot him. My heart was so broken. We can euthanize our terminally ill pets but not our loved ones. Why?

Tracey Warren

Leesburg