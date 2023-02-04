70.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 4, 2023
Major traffic shift on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 as remaining overpass bridge being demolished

By Staff Report

A major traffic shift is taking place on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake as the remaining overpass bridge is being demolished.

Law enforcement officers are warning motorists to pay close attention to traffic patterns and obey the speed limit.

Construction of the roadway section from Griffin View Drive to Lake Ella Road is projected to be complete in summer 2023 and the projected completion date of the roadway section from Griffin View Drive to West Hermosa Street is fall 2023.

The new intersection on County Road 25 is expected to open to traffic in late 2023.

The $45.3 million project is due for completion in January 2024.

The project remains haunted by the death of 27-year-old John Joseph Terranova of Leesburg who was buried alive after a retaining wall caved in on him Feb. 2, 2022 at the site of the bridge over County Road 25. In addition, a woman was airlifted from the scene of an accident after a teen driver admitted he had been distracted by his GPS and set off a chain-reaction crash in the construction zone. In April, two teens were killed in an early morning crash in the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone.

