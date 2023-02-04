70.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 4, 2023
New Yorker fined after caught with marijuana on golf course in The Villages

By Staff Report
Naya Kamree Boyd

A visitor from New York has been fined after being caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages.

Naya Kamree Boyd, 21, of the Bronx, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was ordered to pay $550 in fines and court costs.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Dec. 27 when he spotted Boyd and a cousin by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.

Boyd told the deputy she is from New York and was visiting family for Christmas. She said she obtained the marijuana from a local “smoke shop” and that the smoke shop employee told her she did not need a medical marijuana card to buy or possess marijuana in Florida.

Boyd added that her cousin had no knowledge of the marijuana. The cousin was allowed to leave with the golf cart when Boyd was taken to jail.

