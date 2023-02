Villager Jim Carroll got a hole-in-one Wednesday Feb. 1 at El Diablo Executive Golf Courses’s Hole #9.

Having 122 yards to the back pin, Carroll chose a 5-wood. Seeing that the pin was in the back on an elevated hole, the golfers could only hear the ball hitting the pin.

His shot was witnessed by Dave Warner, Jack Newlan and George Reems.

This was Carroll’s second hole-in-one.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected].