Villager sentenced in bad breakup with man who moved into her villa

A Marianna Villas woman has been sentenced in an attack on a man during a bad breakup.

Allyson Kelly Carney, 55, was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery.

Carney had been arrested Sept. 26 at her home at 3560 Marianna Place after her man friend went to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety building at Pinellas Plaza to report that he had been attacked by Carney. He said he had moved in about a month earlier and they were in a romantic relationship. However, he complained that the Massachusetts native’s drinking was causing a problem in their relationship, according to an arrest report. He said that Carney, who was arrested in 2020 on a drunk driving charge after she crashed an Audi A4 in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Bailey Trail, “has a drinking problem” and “would start arguments for no reason while she was under the influence of alcohol,” according to the arrest report.

On the day of the final blowup, they were arguing and Carney’s man friend decided it was the “final straw” and began packing his belongings. He left for a short time, but indicated he would return. He had an “expensive” golf cart cover, which Carney threw out into the driveway. She also stuffed his personal property into trash bags and put them out by the curb for garbage pickup.

He returned and an altercation followed in the garage. She left scratch marks by his eyebrow and on his forehead. She also left him with bruised biceps, the report said.

Carney told deputies they’d been in “a romantic relationship for approximately three weeks” and they were both living together in her villa, for which she paid $589,900 in March 2022. She said she “fell in love” and admitted things had moved “quickly.” She added that he is a smoker and she does not smoke.

Carney had been jailed last year on a probation violation.